Suki Waterhouse shares first glimpse of her baby with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse delighted her fans by sharing a first glimpse of her baby with Robert Pattinson.

On April 4, Thursday, the actress-singer officially announced the arrival of her 'angel' baby by releasing an adorable photo on Instagram.

In the shared photo, Suki can be seen warmly holding her little bundle of joy and looking straight at the camera.

Robert and Suki have swaddled their baby in a heart-designed blanket for the picture.

The Good Looking singer wrote, "Welcome to the world angel," and dropped a red heart-shaped emoji.

Notably, the couple did not reveal the sex of their first child.

It is pertinent to mention here that the lovebirds were spotted with a pram on a family stroll in Los Angeles in March 2024, seemingly confirming the arrival of their baby.

For the unversed, Suki announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November 2023.

Suki and Robert have been romantically linked since August 2018.