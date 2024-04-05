Halle Bailey to lead upcoming Pharrell Williams, Michel Gondry's project

Halle Bailey teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry for an upcoming untitled project under Universal Pictures’ banner.
As Variety reported on Thursday, April 4, The Little Mermaid star will show off her acting chops alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr. and freshly minted Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Rudolph in the forthcoming musical.
The project, described as a coming-of-age musical, will draw inspiration from Williams' childhood neighborhood, Atlantis Apartments, and will depict the era in 1977 set at Virginia Beach during the summer.
Gondry, known for directing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, will helm the project.
The script is penned by Martin Hynes, writer of Toy Story 4, with Steven Levenson, known for Tick Tick…Boom!, also contributing.
In addition to her musical hits, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter and actress demonstrated her acting abilities in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, where she starred alongside Melissa McCarthy.
She also appeared in The Color Purple by Blitz Bazawule, sharing the screen with the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson.
Bailey's acting credits also include a four-season stint on the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish.
