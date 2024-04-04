Cole Sprouse shares raw insights into relationship with Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Ari Fournier.

During his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the 31-year-old actor raved about his girlfriend-of-three years, admitting that this is the first time he’s felt comfortable enough to be his authentic self in a relationship.

“When real compatibility comes into your life, it makes almost everything in the past feel like a lesson or a stepping stone to what you’ve arrived to now,” he reflected.

The Riverdale alum then admitted, “And I think this is the first time in my life at least, and I’m not putting any of it on a timetable, but this is the first time in my life where I’ve been so wholly and completely able to be myself in a relationship and I think that is a tremendous testament to her.”

Cole was previously in a relationship with his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart. However, they split in 2020.

In 2021, he sparked a relationship with Ari.

Though they have been together for three years, they are in no rush for marriage.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Cole said.

The former child star also revealed their admiration for host Kelly Ripa's marriage to his Riverdale co-star Mark Consuelos ((who plays Veronica Lodge’s father Hiram), admitting that both he and Ari “look up” to how they “represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable.”