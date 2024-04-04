Elizabeth Hurley explains her absence in third ‘Austin Powers’ movie

Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her absence from the third Austin Powers film, explaining why she couldn’t film.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hurley revealed that she couldn’t film because she was pregnant with her now 21-year-old son Damian at the time.

“When I was offered it, I said to them — and they were the first people who knew, aside from my immediate family — I said, ‘Guys, I'm pregnant.’ And I was pregnant with my son,” Hurley, 58, recalled.

“I said, ‘So, unless you shoot it literally next week, I don’t think I can shoot it.’”

Hurley also detailed that she expressed her concerns to the executives who brushed off her concerns.

“I put on 63 lbs. when I was pregnant,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I was like, 'No, no, you don't understand. You really have to shoot really soon.'”

So, when the shooting began, the cameras couldn’t hide the baby belly. “So, it wasn't my fault," she insisted.

“It would be like Dr Evil had impregnated me once I was away, so it couldn't work!”

Hurley appeared in the first two Austin Powers films, playing the spy's love interest Vanessa Kensington in 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.