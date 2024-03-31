'Motherland' actor shares update on show's future: 'So gutted'

'Motherland' actor confirms BBC cancelled the popular comedy series

Motherland, the popular BBC comedy series has reportedly been axed as stated by one of its main characters.

Speaking to The Times in an interview, Diane Morgan, who plays mum Liz on the programme, recently revealed that the series will not be returning.

The comedy revolves around the challenges of middle-class motherhood, starring Bleak House actor Anna Maxwell Martin, Ella Enchanted’s Lucy Punch, and Bodyguard star Paul Ready.

The show ran for three seasons before it had its last release in 2021.

It returned in 2022 for a BBC Christmas special, however, one of its lead characters has finally confirmed that the show is over for good.

Confirming that the show will not be returning for a fourth season, she said: “I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it’s coming back.”

Fans expressed disappointment over the news, adding comments like: “So gutted. Best show on TV. Bring back Motherland!”

Referring to BBC directly in a tweet, one viewer wrote: “Hey, BBC! What the heck are you doing cancelling Motherland one of the best shows ever! I can’t believe it! Please reconsider!”