Palace insiders give current health update on King Charles

The monarch, currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, is gradually resuming his regular public duties.

According to a conversation with PEOPLE, a source close to the royal family shared that Charles is making good progress with his treatment and maintains a positive outlook.

They further mentioned that the doctors are optimistic about his condition. Since the palace announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5, the King's public appearances and commitments have been limited.

However, he is now preparing for important engagements scheduled for the summer.

A source told that the King’s team is thinking about Charles’s summer schedule amid “amplified confidence” in light of the sophisticated treatment he is receiving.

However, the King’s team will not commit to any engagements and will rely on “medical advice nearer the time.”

Charles has been continuing to undertake paperwork and hold weekly meetings with the Prime Minister during his treatment.

Another source added: “One thing that has been wholly undiminished is his appetite for work.”

The King and Queen are set to attend the Sunday Easter service with accommodations in place for the King’s health.

Charles is expected to sit apart from the main congregation as recommended by his medical team to shield his health.

It is understood that he will be seated slightly away from others as part of arrangements considered an “acceptable” environment for the King at this stage.

The King is hoping to attend summer events including Trooping the Colour and a D-Day event on June 6.

Charles and his son, the Prince of Wales are planning for an overseas visit to show support for Britain’s war veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France.