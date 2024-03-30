Kate Middleton - the most precious jewel of King Charles' crown

Kate Middleton's sweet bond with King Charles in pictures

king Charles and Kate Middleton, who are battling cancer, have always shared a close bond which established long before their shared health struggles.



In her engagement interview, Princess Kate showered praise on William's dad, saying: "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but no, he was very, very welcoming, very friendly, it couldn't have gone easier really for me."



The King referred to Kate as his "beloved daughter-in-law" during his state visit to Kenya last November.



The Princess of Wales and the King even share similar interests in art and environmental issues.

Have glance at the cancer-stricken royals' strong bond in pictures:

King was the first who voice support for Kate following her shock address to the nation to share her health news. Buckingham Palace released a statement from the monarch offering his love and support: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."



"Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

