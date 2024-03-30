Beyoncé makes special gesture for Black female artists in country music

Beyoncé made a special gesture for her fellow Black women artists in country music following her album release on Friday.

The Grammy-winning singer sent out flowers and cards with sweet messages to K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton to show her appreciation for their contribution country music genre, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé,” she wrote to Guyton alongside a bouquet of white flowers.

Guyton became the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in a country category for her single Black Like Me in 2021

Meanwhile, for K. Michelle, the Texas Hold ‘Em singer wrote, “You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”

K. Michelle, who now peforms as her country alter-ego, Puddin, transitioned from R&B to country in recent years, releasing her debut solo country single Tennessee last year.

Previously, Bey got candid about stepping into the country genre that her latest album release spawned a lot of negativity making her feel “not welcome” in the country genre.

However, as the abum came out on Friday, Cowboy Carter became most-streamed album in a single day in 2024.