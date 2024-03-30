Inside Ashley Park, Paul Forman's cosy dinner date 'in a long time'

The Emily in Paris lovebirds shares a glimpse of their dinner date

Ashley Park and her Emily In Paris co-star, boyfriend Paul Forman stepped out for a romantic date amid their busy filming busy schedules.



The Beef star took the dinner date bliss to social media, giving a sneak peek into the lovebird's dinner at Akira Back (restaurant) in Paris on Friday.

Among many stories she posted on her official Instagram account was a photograph of the couple with the chefs of the Japanese cuisine restaurant: Akira Back, the chef and the owner and Hyunsu (Ryan) Cho, the chef.

She penned a grateful note over the photo that began, "@paulforman and I haven’t had a date night just us two in a long time [teary eyes and loved-up emoji]..."

"Truly thank you to the incredible @chefakiraback for such a lovely time," Park penned, adding, "I’m so happy to have finally tried your stunning cuisine in Paris, and can’t wait to try one of your other restaurants around the world!"

In another story slide she wrote "few of my favourite things… @paulforman Kimchi brussel sprouts" over a video in which her boyfriend was pouring some sauce over the enticing food.

Before sharing the mouthwatering sushi the couple had on during their night out, she reposted Forman’s IG story, "Date night @ashleyparklady."