Mel B shares real reason behind her and Eddie Murphy’s split in 2006

Mel B reveals why she parted ways with Eddie Murphy in 2006

Mel B has recently shared the real reason behind her and Eddie Murphy’s split back in 2006.



The former Spice Girl revealed in her memoir, Brutally Honest, that the relationship didn’t work at the time was because she was “just too big a star to make it work”.

“You know, he's Eddie Murphy. And I'm like: ‘Well, I'm Mel B!’” she said.

“If something doesn't feel right, if it isn't equal, then what's the point? Yes, Eddie Murphy's a massive star. In my eyes — Spice Girls — so am I,” recalled the musician.

Mel B wrote, “I have my own house, my own car, my own credit card. I don't need to fall in line and be Pretty Woman, because I have my own life.”

“Eddie almost wanted to just go like that. But I have a career. I'm not just going to give that up for love... to be a housewife,” she mentioned.

Mel B remarked, “There's nothing wrong with being a housewife.”

“But that wasn't my path. It probably didn't make sense to anybody at that time — why I would leave a relationship so full of love and giving, and almost nurturing,” continued the musician.

However, Mel B added, “I'm a strong independent woman, and it wasn't coming together as equal as I wanted.”

Meanwhile, Mel disclosed in the book that she and Eddie were together for nine months.

She even noted that Eddie made her happier than any man she’d ever met but Mel knew she could never like this and “be part of Eddie's kingdom”.