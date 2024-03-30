Kelly Ripa expresses outrage over Andy Cohen drug allegations in lawsuit

Kyle Richards stands by Andy Cohen, denies witnessing drug-related incidents.

Kelly Ripa, a close friend of Andy Cohen, has stepped up to defend him in the wake of a lawsuit filed by Leah McSweeney, alleging drug use.

McSweeney's bombshell lawsuit, filed late last month, accused Cohen of engaging in cocaine use with his favorite Real Housewives cast members—an accusation vehemently denied by Cohen and his legal team.

During the latest episode of Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, the TV personality was joined by Kyle Richards.

The topic of lawsuit briefly surfaced, prompting her to express her support for Andy.

Ripa emphasized her close personal relationship with him, stating they've traveled and vacationed together extensively.

She denied ever witnessing any drug use around him, expressing deep offense and anger at the allegations.

Kyle Richards echoed Kelly's sentiments, voicing her support for Cohen. The star had previously addressed the accusations against Cohen in an interview with Page Six last month, asserting her own experiences with him.

She stated that she had never seen Cohen engage in drug use or behave inappropriately.

Additionally, she highlighted his professional demeanor and maintained that he maintains a respectful distance from the Real Housewives cast members.