Lady Gaga outpours love and gratitude in birthday appreciation post

Lady Gaga turned 38 years old on Thursday, March 28, 2024

Lady Gaga’s 38th birthday was filled with love and blessings.

After ringing in her birthday on Thursday, March 28, the pop icon took to her Instagram to express her gratitude.

“Today has been so special – I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday,” she began the heartfelt note written alongside a casual bare-faced car selfie.

She continued, “I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy.”

As she counted her blessings, Gaga revealed that she is working on new music, among other projects.



“I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC – I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie a Deux is coming out soon – AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters – artists – publications that love my work it means so much to me,” she wrote.



The multi-Grammy winner reflected how she has been writing pop songs since she was “a little girl” and thanked fans for making it possible for her to still do what she loves.



She concluded by declaring, “This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”