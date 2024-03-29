Kate Middleton eases tensions between 'cold' Prince William and King Charles

Kate Middleton plays peacemaker between Prince William and King Charles

Kate Middleton’s illness helped thaw bittersweet relationship between Prince William and King Charles.



Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast for True Royalty TV, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter claimed the Princess of Wales rubbed off her family values on the royals, bringing a “real sense of warmth” and “camaraderie.”

"I think we can look at Kate - she’s so close to her own family, family is so important to her. [The Princess of Wales ] has been a really wonderful healing balm for Prince William and his father as well," the expert explained. "Because that relationship hasn't always been the easiest.

"I think she's just managed to bring a real sense of warmth and camaraderie and family to the Royal Family."

The princess has always shared a close bond with the King, with him calling her his ‘beloved’ daughter-in-law on several occasions.

The duo is also embroiled in the same crisis; both have been diagnosed with different yet undisclosed form of cancer and are currently on a break from royal duties in the wake of their respective treatments.

"[They] would have found tremendous comfort in each other, going through something so similar,” Victoria added.