Beyoncé’s fans admire singer’s relaxed attitude before Act II: Cowboy Carter album release

Beyoncé’s fans express their excitement over the release of her new Act II: Cowboy Carter album

Beyoncé’s fans have recently admired the singer’s carefree and relaxed attitude ahead of her Act II: Cowboy Carter album release.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the pop icon posted a slew of photos of herself in different moods.

What amused her fans and followers was a picture in which she could be seen eating spaghetti with her hands while on her private jet.

Another photo showed the songstress chilling on the plane wearing a black sweatshirt and long blonde locks as she snuggled up in a zebra print blanket.

After her post, fans showered their love to the singer, with one wrote, “Her album drop in a couple hours and she’s this unbothered? We’re in for it BAD.”



Another remarked, “She’s about to gag us.”

“I am ready to listen spaghetti,” said a third user.

A fourth noted, “Never been so ready for it to be Friday.”

Some fans found her post different from other usual content she previously shared on her photo-sharing app.

“Wowwwww! Beyoncé starting to post like we her friends,” commented a user.

Another added, “The most relatable, yet unobtainable aesthetic. kudos.”

Meanwhile, Erykah Badu threw shade on Beyoncé’s album cover as she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “To Jay-Z. Say something Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??”

Beyoncé’s fans then hit out at Erykah for trolling the music icon, with one said, “What is Erykah’s problem with Beyoncé? She shouted her out in a song and Erykah been shady ever since. I’m so confused.”

“I love Erykah Badu but this one-sided beef has to stop ??” remarked one fan.