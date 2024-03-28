Kate Middleton receives ‘serious’ apology ahead of Easter Sunday celebrations

Kate Middleton will be missing the major event in light of cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has been offered a serious apology before the upcoming Easter Sunday festivities.



The previous week, the Princess of Wales disclosed that she had commenced cancer treatment following an abdominal procedure in January that revealed the presence of cancer.

Before this announcement, there had been widespread speculation worldwide regarding the Princess's health and location. Royal Commentator Lee Cohen asserted that the story was significant even in America.

Appearing on GBN America, Cohen told host Nana Akua that he has "personally apologised" on behalf of "despicable" celebrities in the States, arguing many joined in on the online conspiracies surrounding Kate.

Cohen blasted the "cheap shots" taken by celebrities and hosts in America and said the digs were "at the Princess of Wales's expense".

Many celebrities, including actress Blake Lively, took to social media to apologise for joining in on the viral conspiracies concerning Kate, admitting she was "mortified" by her actions after learning of the Princess's cancer diagnosis.

Lively told her Instagram followers: "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails frenzy' and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry."

Cohen admitted he was "astonished" to see celebrities taking responsibility and suggested they may have been "experiencing a blow to their own popularity".

In her statement, the Princess of Wales asked for "privacy" following an "incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family".

The Princess said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

This Sunday's service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle will mark King Charles's return to the public eye after nearly two months. However, reports earlier indicated that Kate Middleton, who is also battling cancer, along with her immediate family including Prince William, won’t be able to attend the event.



