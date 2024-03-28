Meghan Markle 'anxious' about returning to England with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is understood to be weighing her options before her impending return to the UK soil.

Though not confirmed, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to accompany her husband Prince Harry to the upcoming service for 10th anniversary of Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London in May.

According to a copy of schedule obtained by the Daily Express, she has been listed as a guest alongside the duke, however, her name is pencilled as TBC (to be confirmed).

A source revealed that the former actress is reluctant to return to Harry’s home country due to ill will of the Britons, who do not want to see her.

“She is very anxious about returning to England,” they said.

The insider explained: “Harry and Meghan are very keen to mend the relationship with his family, but they know that now might not be the right time, especially in light of Kate’s cancer announcement.”

“They [the Sussexes] are happy to wait until the time is right before working on mending fences and building bridges.

“That means Meghan might have to sit this one out until the feeling among the public indicates that it is the right time to return,” they added.

Should the Suits alum decide to set foot in England again, it will mark her first visit since the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September.