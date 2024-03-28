Whoopi Goldberg explains ‘Sister Act 3’ delays: ‘It’s hard to do everything’

Whoopi Goldberg is taking her time putting out the third installment for her hit 1992 family-comedy Sister Act.

During the Garden of Laugh comedy event on Wednesday, the 68-year-old Hollywood star revealed to People Magazine that the script for the highly-anticipated movie is still in the works.

“It’s still on the way! It’s percolating,” she admitted.

The EGOT winner reassured fans, who have been waiting for the movie since its announcement in 2020, that the project is still very much alive.

“[The studio executives] have not said, ‘We’re over you and this movie,’” she quipped.

The Color Purple actress reiterated that “we’re still in the process of writing the script,” explaining that she has a lot on her plate.



“It’s hard to do everything,” she admitted.

She further reflected, “And I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously, as I’d like to.”

With its timeless appeal, Sister Act remains a beloved comedy classic since its original release in 1992. The film's success paved the way for a sequel, Back in the Habit, in 1993, further solidifying Goldberg's portrayal of a lounge singer turned nun as a fan favorite.