Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding day footage triggers new debate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one royal wedding day moment has become the focus of a new debate on social media.

Fans highlighted a meaningful exchange between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social media site as a moment from their wedding went viral.

Harry and Meghan, who met in the summer of 2016 and announced their engagement the following winter, tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured exchanging vows during their marriage ceremony. Footage from the moment went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.



In the the edited TikTok clip, Harry is seen removing the embroidered net veil from his bride's face and arranging it around her tiara.

Fans captioned the viral clip in their own way, with one writing: "How Meghan looks at Harry after lifting her wedding veil" and "Her smile and her eyes on him."

"She saw her future in his eyes. I hope for healing with their families but they'll always have each other," wrote another.



Others described the moment as :"The look of love."

In their 2022 Netflix docuseries, both Harry and Meghan revealed their personal feelings as they met at the high altar of St George's Chapel. Asked what was going through his head as Meghan approached wearing her bridal gown, Harry told viewers it was: "Look at me, look what I got, look what I've found."

"You know, the world was watching us," he said. "But when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned it was just the two of us."