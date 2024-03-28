Prince Harry's true feelings about Sean 'Diddy' Combs laid bare

Prince Harry’s thoughts about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have been laid bare.

The Duke of Sussex has found himself under limelight for negative association with the American rapper in the wake of the latter's sex trafficking lawsuit.

He was briefly mentioned as one of the A-list party pals of the Coming Home rapper in the court documents filed by plaintiff music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawyer.

The extent of Harry’s association with Diddy is unclear; he met the rapper for the first time at a concert in honour of his mother, Princess Diana in 2007.

Writing in his book Spare, the wayward royal briefly referenced the alleged abuser while discussing the intent behind the charity driven concert in an excerpt obtained by Newsweek.

"To mark the tenth anniversary of our mother's death," he wrote, "Willy and I organized a concert in her honor. The proceeds would go to her favorite charities, and to a new charity I'd just launched—Sentebale.

"Its mission: the fight against HIV in Lesotho, particularly among children. (Sentebale is the Sesotho word for 'forget-me-not,' Mummy's favorite flower).

"While planning the concert Willy and I were emotionless. All business. It's the anniversary, we need to do this, there are a million details, full stop,” Harry continued.

"The venue had to be big enough (Wembley Stadium) and the tickets had to be priced right (forty-five pounds) and the entertainers had to be A-list (Elton John, Duran Duran, P. Diddy),” he concluded.