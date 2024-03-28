Will Smith’s co-star Stockard Channing reflects on her experience while filming Six Degrees

Will Smith praised by Six Degree co-star Stockard Channing during Hollywood podcast

Will Smith has recently been appreciated by his Six Degree of Separation co-star Stockard Channing.



Speaking on THR’s It Happened in Hollywood podcast, Channing, who earned Oscar nomination for her role in 1993 movie, explained what she felt towards Smith particularly after his shocking revelation.

Smith wrote in his memoir that at the time, his first marriage with Sheree Zampino “was off to a rocky start”.

After the completion of Six Degree shoot, the I Am Legend actor remarked, “I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard.”

Channing, on the other hand, told the podcast host, “I felt very motherly towards him (Will).”

“I liked him a lot. He was absolutely adorable, just a sweetheart… natural and easygoing,” stated the 80-year-old.

Channing further shared, “There was genuine charm and a lovely sweetness about Will from the moment we met at the time when Will and movie director Fred Schepisi took me to dinner after watching my UK stage version of Six Degrees.”

Will reportedly rose to fame with his role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but his role as Paul in Six Degree also became popular among his fans.

Channing believed, “He made a lot [of money] from his music, or even Fresh Prince.”

However, Channing added, “There was no ‘big shot’ stuff at all when it came to Will.”

“I remember we talked about it,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Channing can next be seen on episodes of Julia and Maryland and Knuckles.

Smith will also appear with Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 7.