Jason Kelce stepping into hosting career after retirement from football

Jason Kelce may become a host

Jason Kelce is getting into the hosting game.



The 36-year-old former NFL player is being tapped to co-host Monday Night Football’s pregame show, according to Us Weekly, just less than a week after retirement from football.

The Athletic, outlet that first broke the news, claims that Thursday Night Football runners like CBS, NBC and Prime Video are also trying to onboard the recently-retired Eagles star.

According to The Athletic, networks are waiting to finalise their plans for the upcoming season to see where Kelce lands, making his inevitable acquisition the "linchpin" of the broadcasting offseason.

The outlet also claims that Kelce would effectively take the place of former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III if hired by ESPN for the Monday Night Countdown.

However, the New Heights co-host has done some preparation for a TV gig in the past.

In April 2023, Kelce was one of 25 players, current or former, who attended the NFL's Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

Players had the opportunity to call games on radio and television over the three-day initiative, and they also got to practise being studio analysts.

“This is all new territory for me. I have even more respect for it now,” Kelce said of the experience at that time.

“It’s very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say.”