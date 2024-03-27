Kate Middleton's cancer fight branded 'a soap opera'

Anti-monarchy advocate has taken a brutal dig at the royal family as he branded Kate Middleton's cancer fight 'a soap opera.



Republic CEO Graham Smith has launched a series of new attacks on the monarchy while King Charles and the Princess of Wales both are battling with cancer.



The group has described the news surrounding Kate’s cancer diagnosis as a "soap opera" and called for an end to the 'sycophantic nonsense' amid an outpouring of global sympathy for the mother-of-three.

The author of 'Abolish the Monarchy' also 'joked' the Royal Family 'really are in trouble' in response to a report about Prince Edward stepping up to help the slimmed-down monarchy.

The group is expected to campaign against the family at the Royal Maundy Service in Worcester Cathedral that the Queen is leading.



Smith, who has campaigned against the monarchy for over a decade, reposted the duchess' message of support and wrote: 'This is soap opera, not news.'



He also slammed a column by Piers Morgan in which the former Good Morning Britain host praised Prince William for his dignity in the face of losing his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and after his father and wife were diagnosed with cancer.

Retweeting the article, he wrote: 'As difficult as it is, lots of people deal with these kinds of misfortunes and personal crises. They do so while trying to hold down jobs and without a £25m income or an army of servants. Stop this sycophantic nonsense.'

Smith also reposted an article about heir to the throne William 'knowing his destiny' as King but having to prioritise being a husband and a father for now. The Republic leader wrote: 'His destiny is retirement in a republic.'