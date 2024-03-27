King Charles to prefer Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Prince Harry, Meghan?

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie may fill the void left by senior royals

Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie face calls to step up to support the royal family amid ongoing health crisis as King Charles and Princess Kate are out of actions following their cancer diagnosis.



On the other hand, some royal commentators and historians have asked the Duke of Sussex to take a bold decision to support his family at the difficult time.

However, some still cling to the fact that King Charles and Prince William won't welcome the Sussex as working royals to the Firm even though they still love Harry.

Royal insiders have revealed the shocking details about the Firm's possible decision in the near future, telling: "King Charles, Prince William and other senior royal could prefer Beatrice and Eugenie to take royal roles over Harry and Meghan."

They added: "It's all because of lack of trust due to the past practices of the California-based couple."

Meanwhile, royal fans have taken to social media to express their desires for William and Harry's cousins Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, to become working royals amid the current shortages as Queen Camilla has carried out several royal duties in light of King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses.

It's to mention here that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the King's nieces but do not work on behalf of the royal family.