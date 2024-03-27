King Charles to prefer Princess Beatrice, Eugenie over Prince Harry, Meghan?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie face calls to step up to support the royal family amid ongoing health crisis as King Charles and Princess Kate are out of actions following their cancer diagnosis.
On the other hand, some royal commentators and historians have asked the Duke of Sussex to take a bold decision to support his family at the difficult time.
However, some still cling to the fact that King Charles and Prince William won't welcome the Sussex as working royals to the Firm even though they still love Harry.
Royal insiders have revealed the shocking details about the Firm's possible decision in the near future, telling: "King Charles, Prince William and other senior royal could prefer Beatrice and Eugenie to take royal roles over Harry and Meghan."
They added: "It's all because of lack of trust due to the past practices of the California-based couple."
Meanwhile, royal fans have taken to social media to express their desires for William and Harry's cousins Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, to become working royals amid the current shortages as Queen Camilla has carried out several royal duties in light of King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses.
It's to mention here that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the King's nieces but do not work on behalf of the royal family.
Michael J Fox opened up about the role that changed Doc Hollywood actor’s life after various projects
Stephen Colbert invites Piers Morgan's wrath with his comments about Kate Middleton
Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted getting cosy with his co-star Teyana Taylor at the pre-Oscars party
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upcoming visit to UK has been dubbed significant
The Los Angeles Police Department found no record of an altercation with Cardi B
King Charles seen leaving Clarence House as Queen Camilla visits farmers' market in Shrewsbury