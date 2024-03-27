Inside Michael J Fox's role that 'changed' his life

Michael J Fox is being candid about becoming a star in Hollywood

Michael J Fox opened up about the role that changed Doc Hollywood actor’s life.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, Fox revealed that playing Alex Keaton in the NBC sitcom Family Ties turned his life around.

The show ran for seven seasons, with Fox being an integral part of all of them.

Fox recalled stepping in the shoes of his Young Republican role, sharing that the chances of him "achieving that level of fame were very unlikely."

However, he made it through with the help of such roles.

Speaking on the subject, Fox revealed: "It was complete improbability – the insanity of this kid from Canada somehow leaving school and… well, you just didn’t do this when I was a kid. It was not an option. Somehow, three or four years later, I was on the path to what was a ridiculous amount of fame."

The actor quickly rose to fame after his role of Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy, establishing him as a star in Hollywood.

It is surprising to note that Fox was initially not a part of the said film as he was serving in another role on Golberg’s Family Ties.

However, he was cast into the role just six weeks after they started filming, replacing Stoltz’ who had a more serious approach for the role than was required.

For the unversed, Michael J Fox appeared on various shows and films, including Family Ties, Back to the Future, and Teen Wolf among others.