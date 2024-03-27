Prince Harry confirms UK visit for Invictus Games Anniversary: Exact date revealed

Prince Harry confirms UK visit for Invictus Games Anniversary

Prince Harry return to the UK has been confirmed for the upcoming 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

According to the Daily Express, the Duke of Sussex is set to speak at the service in honour of the anniversary, which will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

An insider revealed that Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has also been listed a guest, though it’s unclear whether she will accompany the duke to the excursion.

“The dates and details are being kept very hush-hush, but the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service has now been confirmed at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8,” they said.

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled,” the source continued, “but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed).”

It comes after The Times claimed that Harry is currently engaged in “government-level talks” to bring back the Invictus Games back to the UK.

The British government also reportedly launched a £26million bid to host the games in Birmingham in 2027.