Jeremy Allen White eyes starring role of Bruce Springsteen in feature biopic

Jeremy Allen White, the Emmy-winning actor, is in talks to portray Bruce Springsteen in a biopic named Deliver Me From Nowhere which is based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name.



The movie will focus on the making of Springsteen's 1982 album, Nebraska. A24 is also considering to be a part of the project.

The script is being adapted by Scott Cooper, who is also planning to direct the movie.

The Gotham Group is behind the project, with Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein as producers. Deliver Me From Nowhere also features Scott Stuber, the former head of Netflix films, in a prominent role.

Bruce Springsteen, also known as "The Boss", is a music legend who is known for his legendary live performances.

His sixth studio album, Nebraska, with blue-collar narratives and he played all the instruments himself. Nebraska was ranked No. 150 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

Actor White starred in last year's wrestling film, The Iron Claw, and had a breakout role as Carmy in the FX series, The Bear. He is now an awards darling with his cooking-focused show, earning him his first Emmy Award.

Deadline was the first to report on the adaptation of Deliver Me From Nowhere.