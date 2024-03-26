Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in new attack

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive Piers Morgan's wrath for latest stunt

Piers Morgan, who has made no secret of his dislike for Meghan and Harry, lashed out at the Duke for his attitude to his royal relatives while Prince William bears up under enormous pressure due to King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.



The 58-year-old former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host once again turned his guns on Harry, saying the Duke "should be ashamed" of the way he has treated the royal family.

The presenter also pointed out that in the last three years both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have passed away, leading to much upheaval for the royals.



In his column for The Sun on Monday, Morgan was full of praise for how William has conducted himself during a trying few months for his family as he wrote: "Many people might have crumbled under the weight of all this death, sickness, tragedy and treachery.



"But if ever proof was needed that the heir to the throne has what it takes to be our next King, it’s surely been evident in the astoundingly impressive 'show-must-go-on' mentality that he’s displayed amid all the soul-crushing turmoil swirling around him."

The outspoken British presenter also expressed his views over reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "privately" contacted the Prince and Princess of Wales following Kate's cancer diagnosis.

People wrote on X: "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Reached Out to Kate Middleton and Prince William After Cancer Announcement."

The outspoken Tv presenter reacted to it in his own style: "If it was done 'privately' then how do you know?" The broadcaster added an emoji of a face with a monocle."



Morgan has implied Harry and Meghan's team leaked claims the couple have reached out privately to William and Kate following the future Queen's shock cancer announcement.