Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘kept in loop’ about Kate Middleton's cancer to avoid feeling left out’

Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 42

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were kept informed about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis so that they wouldn't feel excluded or left out, a royal expert has revealed.



Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 42.

On Friday, Prince William's wife shared the news of her diagnosis in a moving video shared around the world, prompting an outpouring of support for the mother-of-three.

At the time, it was claimed that Harry and Meghan had not been told about her diagnosis prior to the announcement.

Not so, according to royal author and expert Tom Quinn. He confirmed to the Mirror that the Sussexes were informed ahead of time, but that the news was delivered 'strategically' because of their difficult relationship with the royals.

"Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement," Quinn said.

He continued: "Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they'd left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly."

Following the Princess' announcement, the Sussexes released a short statement which read: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

According to ITV 's royal editor Chris Ship, Prince Harry also "reached out to his brother" after learning of Kate's cancer. Mr Ship added: "Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It is not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."