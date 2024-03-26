Buckingham Palace makes important announcement about King Charles

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles

King Charles, who's receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will join Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for Easter service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Sunday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The King and Queen would be 'accompanied by other members of the Royal Family,' announced the palace.

However, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children will not attend the service, which is unlikely to be a large family gathering.

The confirmation comes four days after the princess of Wales Kate revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.



The Prince of Wales is due to return to public duties after his and Kate's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise, return to school following the Easter break. The future King is continue to balance supporting his wife and family.

The decision for the 75-year-old Charles to attend will be viewed as significant given that it suggests the King's doctors are happy for him to be at an event despite his cancer treatment.



The couple will go to the Easter Mattins Service - as it is officially known - which will run for one hour from 10.45am until 11.45am, according to the chapel website.

King Charles's appearance at St George's Chapel this weekend will be the monarch's most significant appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer last month. He paused all public-facing duties after announcing his diagnosis, which was discovered after having corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate in February.