Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' gears up for early release

The movie The Fall Guy featuring Ryan Gosling is considering an early release strategy in China to take advantage of the country's upcoming holiday season.



Directed by David Leitch, the movie will be released in Chinese theatres on April 30th, before it makes its debut in North American cinemas.

The movie makers have chosen this particular release date to coincide with the upcoming holiday in China on May 1st.

Ryan Gosling is no stranger to the Chinese box office. Last year, Barbie and the re-release of La La Land were both immensely successful in China and helped Gosling achieve new heights of success in the country.

According to reviews from the global premiere of the movie at SXSW, The Fall Guy has received positive feedback. One reviewer referred to Ryan's acting as an "epic stunt spectacular" and noted that he was back to his "charisma-radiating" best.

The movie tells the story of a veteran stunt double for a film star.