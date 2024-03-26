Shakira says its 'men's turn' to cry after messy split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira said it is 'men's turn to cry' as she celebrated the success of her newly released album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, (Women Don’t Cry Anymore).

For the unversed, the Colombian singer released her first new album in seven years on March 22, 2024.

Notably, the musician also seemingly took aim at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué for cheating on her in her twelfth studio album.

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show, the Waka Waka singer revealed that the reason behind the delay in not making a new album was her ex-husband.

Shakira shared, "I was putting out songs here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work."



The music icon added, "It was the husband. Now I'm husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work."

Speaking of her new album's title, the Hips Don't Lie actress shared that "Women no longer cry. it's men's turn now."

Shakira said that for a very long time, women were forced to cry. She continued, "We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society."

She further shared, "We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds."

It is pertinent to mention here that the 46-year-old singer got separated from Gerard in June 2022, who was accused of cheating on the singer.

The former couple shared two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.