King Frederik, Queen Mary fly abroad to celebrate Easter holiday

King Frederik and Queen Mary secretly jetted off to a holiday together leaving behind Queen Margrethe as head of state.

A Palace spokesperson told Danish publication Her&Nu, about the King and Queen of Denmark’s travel plans, which come amid their children’s Easter holidays.

Frederik and Mary share four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16 and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

In her New Year’s address, Queen Margrethe announced that she will be abdictating her throne after 52 years of service, becoming the first Danish monarch to abdicate in nearly 900 years.

The abdication also came amid affair rumours of her son, with a Mexican socialite after they were photographed enjoying a cosy night-out in Madrid in October 2023.

Royal expert t Phil Dampier suggested to The Daily Mail that the decision may have been made in order to “save” her son’s marriage to Mary.

“Margrethe may have worried that their marriage was in trouble and therefore she had to act,” the author continued.

“She will now hope that Frederik and Mary patch up any differences and work together as the new King and Queen.”

It appears that any friction betwen the couple may have been resolved given their family trp abroad.

Moreover, King Frederik has spoken about the importance of taking time to rest in his book called The King’s Word, which he seems to be following through.