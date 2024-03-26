John Tucker Must Die sequel in the works with original cast

John Tucker must die sparks excitement as original stars express interest.

Nearly two decades after the release of the revenge comedy John Tucker Must Die, actors Arielle Kebbel, Sophia Bush, and Jesse Metcalfe have signaled their willingness to revisit their roles.

Breaking the news during a panel at Epics Con in Chicago over the weekend, Bush who is currently dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, hinted at the possibility of a sequel.

"I've heard rumors of this script — there's a script," Metcalfe disclosed during the discussion, as reported by People. "Apparently it's amazing," he added.

Expressing enthusiasm, known for his role as a "Divine Influencer" actor, stated, "I'd definitely love to be a part of it. Can't wait to read it."

In an exciting update on the potential sequel to John Tucker Must Die, actress Arielle has shed light on the project, confirming the involvement of the original cast.

Kebbel revealed during discussions that the new installment "does involve all of the OG cast."

Additionally, she hinted at intriguing developments in the storyline, suggesting that the titular character "may or may not get a chance to change" his ways, which she described as "very exciting."

The 2006 comedy, which featured Kebbel, Sophia Bush, and Ashanti as three ex-girlfriends orchestrating revenge on a serial cheater portrayed by Jesse grossed nearly $70 million worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews.

Kebbel reminisced about the film's premise during the discussions, where she, Bush, and Metcalfe engaged in playful banter about potential sequel scenarios.



