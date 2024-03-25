King Charles making ‘new plans’ for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may be looking at an upgrade as the senior members of the royal family recuperate amid their health crisis.



The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are likely to be handed more engagements by King Charles, according to insiders quoted by The Daily Mail.

The report also revealed that the monarch may be have ‘crunch talks’ enlist them to be more visible as the monarch’s nieces at event while they champion some of their own causes.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent a treatment for an enlarged prostrate in January.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who also underwent an abdominal surgery at the time, revealed on Friday that she is also undergoing preventative treatment for cancer.

Prince William has also cut down on his royal engagements to support his wife during this time.

With key royal members out of the scene, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had to step up to fill in many of the engagements.

Now, Beatrice and Eugenie will also be expected to take up more royal work, despite the sisters handling a health crisis of their own.

Their mother, Fergie, was also diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year, just six months after getting treatment for breast cancer.

Last week, Eugenie read to school children in London for a wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family that supports saving elephants and spreading awareness.

She revealed that it was “so important” to support the charity as she has worked with them for many years and it’s “so close to my heart, close to my family's heart.”