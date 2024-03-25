Travis Kelce grabs pizza in hometown without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was captured on social media getting pizza in his hometown on his way back from a romantic Bahamas vacation with Taylor Swift, but the singer was not there.
The player, who is native to Ohio, was spotted making a stop to grab a slice at the Pizzeria Geraci’s Slice Shop in Cleveland, Saturday.
And the pizzeria saw this as an honour.
The pizza shop took to Instagram to share a picture of the NFL star leaning against a phone booth at the restaurant.
For the picture, Kelce, 34, beamed broadly donning dark sunglasses and a baseball cap. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end posed with his hands in the pockets of his hoodie.
“When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci’s Slice Shop, you know it’s going to be a touchdown-worthy slice!” the pizzeria wrote over the snap.
“Next time bring Taylor.”
As per reports, fans were also there to witness the appearance and also took pictures with Kelce.
“My two older grandgirls, who happen to be Swifties … got to meet this guy today — when he randomly walked into the Valley View Yours Truly for lunch! They were thrilled,” a grandfather wrote on X Saturday on a since-deleted photo with Kelce, according to Us Weekly.
