Selena Gomez's posts radiant makeup-free selfies, inspiring fans

Selena Gomez delighted fans with a moment shared on Instagram over the weekend.
Gomez posted a series of makeup-free images, captioning one black-and-white closeup shot with the word "Real."
In the photo, she wore her hair down, allowing her freckles to be visible on the bridge of her nose.
BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham complimented her natural beauty, while Lily Collins described her as "real stunning inside and out."
Camila Cabello joined in with a comment exclaiming, "Good god woman have mercy."
She had one eye closed, her hair was casually unstyled, and she appeared to be wearing a gray robe.
Alongside the Rare Beauty founder has been open about her struggles with self-esteem.
During a SXSW panel titled Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health in early March, Gomez discussed how watching her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, which centered on mental health, prompted her to be more compassionate towards herself.
