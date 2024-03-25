Moment Princess Kate decided to announce cancer diagnosis

Prince William's beloved wife Kate Middleton is going through a challenging phase of her life

Princess Kate made the decision to publicly reveal her cancer diagnosis in the light of public demand.

Author Alexander Larman GB News provided insights into the Princess of Wales's decision-making process regarding the early announcement, a topic that provoked widespread shock and discussion worldwide.

“I speak for everybody when I say it was a visceral shock to hear what Kate’s going through”, he said.

“I think we have to remember that she was more or less coerced into having to make this statement, because the rumours about her condition on social media were so absurd that she eventually was forced into a situation where, presumably undergoing treatment, presumably not in the best of health conditions, she actually had to address the nation to put the rumours to bed.



Speaking in the video message recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, the princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”