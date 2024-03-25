Kate Middleton friend shares genuine reason for keeping cancer diagnosis secret

Future Queen acknowledged that the news was a "huge shock" to both her and Prince William

A friend of Kate Middleton has shared the genuine reason for why her cancer diagnosis was kept a secret from masses.



The Princess of Wales revealed on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy.



A close friend has disclosed that the Princess of Wales chose to make her cancer diagnosis public to safeguard her relationship with the public. Kate revealed on Friday that doctors discovered cancer shortly after she underwent significant abdominal surgery in January.

The future Queen acknowledged that the news was a "huge shock" to both her and Prince William, with Kate presently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

A close friend told the Sunday Times: “It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip. It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”

The friend said that Kate decided to speak out after realising that she may not be able to return to royal duties as soon as she would have hoped. Kensington Palace initially said after her planned surgery that she would not return to public royal duties until after Easter.

The close friend added: "A written statement, she felt, would be too jarring. It was about people seeing her, and her reassuring people that she was positive about it. Knowing it was news that was going to shock people, she wanted to do it as compassionately as possible. When things are really tough, that gratitude to the public for their support is their mantra.”

Kate’s type of cancer has not been disclosed, but in her statement the princess stressed she is “well and getting stronger every day”. Both she and the Prince of Wales are said to be “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following the announcement.



