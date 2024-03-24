Kate Middleton’s uncle feels sorry after slamming Meghan Markle: ‘Upset about Kate’

Kate Middleton shared cancer diagnosis via video message

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has expressed regret for previously criticising Meghan Markle, whom he nicknamed “laughing girl,” in an interview with The Times UK.

Gary blasted the the Duchess of Sussex last week with The Times in London, but now he's apologizing in the wake of Kate's cancer diagnosis.

“As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s ‘Times Magazine.’ This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate,” the “Celebrity Big Brother” alum, 58, tweeted via X over the weekend.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article,” he went on. “I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”

Throughout the interview, Goldsmith called the “Suits” alum, 39, “fickle” and “bad for our country.” He also said he didn’t appreciate that Markle accused members of the royal family of making racist remarks about son Prince Archie’s skin color.

“That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate. Me and Carole [Middleton] grew up in a community as diverse as a Woolies pick’n’mix counter,” Goldsmith explained. “All the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.”

Times UK noted that the interview was conducted before Middleton, 42, shared a video message in which she revealed she’s in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.