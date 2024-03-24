Oprah Winfrey stresses upon the benefits of a good night’s sleep

Oprah Winfrey is an advocate for proper sleep for a healthy lifestyle

Oprah Winfrey is advocating for the power of a good night’s sleep.

Taking to her Instagram update page, Oprah Daily, on Saturday, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host, 70, shared a reel featuring herself to impart her wisdom.

In the video, she reclines in a bed surrounded by ferns and trees of varying shades of green, creating a rejuvenating atmosphere.

“At Oprah Daily, we take sleep oh so seriously. @oprah herself can’t decide where she’d rather be – in her bathtub or her bed,” the caption began.

The post then went on to offer some research-backed findings on the importance of a good night’s sleep, stating, “Research shows that the quality of your slumber affects every aspect of your well-being, from mood to brain function to heart health to immunity.”

The caption continued, “And in the age of nonstop screens and stimulation, catching solid z’s is more challenging than ever. A great night’s sleep is always the goal, and your bed and bedtime routine should help facilitate that mission.”

The post then linked products that will “help you drift off in dreamy comfort, catch your precious REM, and wake up revitalized and ready to take on the world.”