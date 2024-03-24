'Mean Girls' actress Busy Philipps reveals her favourite Netflix show

Mean Girls actress Busy Philipps recently revealed that she and her older daughter are obsessed with Netflix's hit series One Day.

In conversation with People, the actress said, "My older daughter and I watched the entire thing basically in one night and then the next morning."

The White Chicks actress shares 15-year-old child Birdie Leigh and 10-year-old Cricket Pearl with her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein.

Busy shared, "We were obsessed with it, and then we spent the rest of the afternoon sobbing."

Moreover, the actress also opened up about her relaxing nighttime routine.

She said, "Well, I take baths regularly, almost nightly if I can. I feel like it really helps me relax and reset."

Busy added, "I always use Epsom salts. And then, sometimes I listen to music, sometimes I read and sometimes I just chill out."