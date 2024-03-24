Tiffany Haddish spotlights her sobriety following arrest in 2023

Tiffany Haddish disclosed that she has been clean for over two months.



In the Friday edition of Amanda de Cadnet's podcast The Conversation, the actress-comedian declared, "I haven't smoked any weed or drank any alcohol in, like, 72 days."

After de Cadnet congratulated her, Haddish added, “It’s not hard. It’s not that hard for me, ’cause it wasn’t really, like, my main thing anyways.”

The Girls Trip actress continued by stating that she finds it more difficult to consume reasonable amounts of confectionery and meat.

Haddish was taken into custody a second time in November 2023 on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after dozing off while driving in Beverly Hills. In January 2022, she was detained in Georgia on accusations of driving under the influence.

She entered a no-contest plea to a vehicle code infraction, but the DUI charges in the November instance were eventually dropped.

The Haunted Mansion actress said, "It's court-mandated," when de Cadnet inquired as to why she had given up drinking and smoking marijuana.

She added that she just took marijuana to help with the discomfort that her endometriosis was causing her.

Haddish told Entertainment Tonight after the second arrest that she had a busy Thanksgiving day, attending events at The Laugh Factory and hearing Yächtley Crëw perform at the El Rey Theatre.

However, at the time, she stated to the outlet that she was "going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."