Jack Black reveals 4th instalment of Kung Fu Panda might be 'last'

Comedian Jack Black thinks Kung Fu Panda 4 might be the last instalment

Comedian Jack Black, who has voiced the famous Po the panda since 2008, recently revealed that Kung Fu Panda 4 might be the "last Kung Fu Panda. Ever."

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Black made a revelation about the franchise’s future.

He said: "For me, I think this is the farewell. This is the last Kung Fu Panda. Ever."

It’s been over two decades since Black voiced the first instalment, with DreamWorks Animation first announcing him in the role.

The School of Rock star shared his experience on one of the most highly-acclaimed franchises of all time, noting: "I’m just thrilled that it turned out so great, because when you start these things you always have the hopes and the dreams that it’s going to be amazing and that you’re going to entertain people, but it’s never a given, you never really know until you see it."

"Making movies is hard, so to make a really good one that captures people’s imaginations and gives them a great night at the theatre feels like magic, and it definitely feels that way right now," he added.

The film's latest instalment enjoyed the biggest opening weekend in the U.S. earlier this month, setting a new record since its original debut.

For the unversed, Kung Fu Panda has established its name as one of the most successful animated franchises in history.

The franchise has garnered appreciation across borders, earning more than $3 billion at the global box office.