Brad Pitt to star in Peaky Blinders film alongside Cillian Murphy?

Brad Pitt wants to be a part of Peaky Blinders universe

Brad Pitt pitched himself to become part of the Peaky Blinders universe years ahead of its prospective film adaptation.

The Cillian Murphy-led series became talk of the town for its plot, characters, and near-perfect execution during its six-season run.

Speaking to the Guardian, showrunner Steven Knight revealed that he received pitches from several A-list stars to get featured on the world of crime and violence.

“We get a lot of people who get in touch and want to take part,” he said in an interview in 2019. “There’s Brad Pitt. Snoop Dogg. A$AP Rocky, too.”

At the time, he let in on his plan to cast some celebrity actors for guest appearance on the show on the condition that “they have to be good.”

“We’ll just get the best actor for the part, as we did with Sam Claflin, who plays [Oswald] Mosley. He’s perfect,” Knight said of Claflin’s appearance in season 5.

The British screenwriter announced a film version of the show during an interview with BirminghamWorld at the premiere of his latest BBC production, This Town, earlier this week.

"He is definitely returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth,” he said of Murphy.

The rest of the cast is still being kept under the wraps, raising presumptions about Pitt's potential appearance.