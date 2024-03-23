Keira Knightley talks 'enjoying' combat training while filming 'Black Doves'

Keira Knightley got trained in real life to bring her character Helen Webb to life

Keira Knightley is booked for the starring role in Netflix’s upcoming series Black Doves. The series will feature her as a professional spy for which she is required to do some combat training to add authenticity to the character.

According to Netflix Tudum, the 28-year-old actress candidly opened up about her experience on the hand-to-hand combat training.

"It’s been great fun to do all of the fighting," the Pride and Prejudice star shared, adding, "I’ve really enjoyed learning all of the different martial arts that I have been taught."

Knightley, who will play Helen Webb in the spy thriller series, summarised the six episodic mystery and teased the release time.

"Black Doves is a very exciting spy thriller set at Christmas in London," the Love Actually actress said during a Next on Netflix UK press event on March 14.

As per her character briefing, Helen Webb is a dedicated wife, mother, and undercover spy who has been passing her politician husband's secrets to a shadowy organisation called the Black Doves for about a decade.

However, in a twist of events, her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) gets killed, after which she is joined by her old friend Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), an assassin who protect and helps her investigate Jason’s murder.

