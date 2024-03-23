Oprah Winfrey homes insecure sentiments of people

Oprah Winfrey just had an effective launch of her very own show with the title Oprah Winfrey Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.



Using her official Instagram account, the Oprah Winfrey Show presenter posted a clip of her new program's monologue.

Detailing how her show advocates for versatility, Winfrey stated, “People who feel happy and healthy in celebrating life in a bigger body and don’t want the medications, I say bless you.”

“And for all the people who believe diet and exercise is the best and only way to lose excess weight, bless you too. If that works for you,” she added.

With emphasis in the end, The Colour Purple actress further stated, ”This is a space for all points of view.”

“My intentions for this ABC special: Let people know obesity is a disease. Stop the shaming and blaming (especially blaming yourself). And to educate people on what the weight loss drugs can and cannot do. Everybody’s body is different, so your health journey is unique to you,” the caption of her post read.