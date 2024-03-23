Oliver Hudson reveals ‘trauma’ he faced with mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson talks about childhood with mother Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson opens up about his “trauma” from childhood.



“I did this course called the Hoffman Institute — which was this really powerful thing for me — where you’re unpacking the patterns that were put upon you from your parents and stepparents,” Hudson, 47, said on the Monday, March 18, episode of his Sibling Rivalry podcast.

“This idea that we have negative love in our lives and in order to survive, we need love of some kind and sometimes it’s not healthy love but we attach ourselves to those things.

This course was all about understanding what those patterns were and kind of learning how to break through them and building your toolbox.”

At first, Hudson expected his traumas to be mostly around his dad, Bill Hudson, and Russell, 73, who was also a father figure. But surprisingly, that was not the case.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time,” he shared with guest Bode Miller.

“I felt unprotected at times. She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother.

This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there and she just wasn’t sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

Despite all this, Oliver has a lot of good to say about Hawn and Russell.

“My parents are amazing grandparents,” the Nashville star told Us Weekly in March 2021.

“We’re a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. … They’re amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents,” he said.