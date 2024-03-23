Blake Lively 'mortified' over 'silly' Kate Middleton photoshop joke

Blake Lively apologizes to Kate Middleton

Blake Lively is surely regretting making fun of Princess Kate Middleton after her photoshop fail went viral.



The Gossip Girl alum promoted her sparkling mixer company Betty Buzz last week, with a photo that seemed to tease fun at the controversy circling Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo, which was accused to be “manipulated”, and later admitted by the royal to be “edited”.

But now, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star seems to regret “silly” her actions and has come forward with an apology.

“I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” Blake wrote in her Instagram stories, without naming Kate to be specific.

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Blake’s apology comes after Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who has been away from public view for a while after Kensington palace announced a “planned” abdominal surgery, announced on Friday, June 22, that she has been diagnosed with cancer, and is currently getting chemotherapy.

The Age of Adaline lead’s post in question featured intentional photoshop fails, referring to the royals picture shared earlier.