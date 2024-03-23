Blink-182 frontman collapses and vomits on stage from heat stroke

Tom DeLonge shows true grit to complete paraguay concert.

During a recent concert in Paraguay as part of their reunion world tour, Blink-182's Tom DeLonge experienced a distressing episode of heat stroke.

The incident unfolded amidst soaring temperatures at the Asunciónico music festival in the national capital of Asunción.

DeLonge, visibly affected by the heat, sank to his knees onstage and subsequently vomited before briefly halting the performance to recover.

However, displaying resilience and a commitment to his fans, he returned to center stage and completed the remainder of the hour-and-a-half set alongside bandmates Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus.

The vocalist of Blink-182, recently took to Instagram to recount a frightening ordeal during the band's concert in Paraguay.

DeLonge uploaded a slightly blurry image of himself onstage just moments before succumbing to heat stroke.

In his post, he described the sudden onset of symptoms, including blurred vision and nausea, before ultimately collapsing and vomiting offstage.

Despite the extreme discomfort, he commended his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for their support and resilience.

The incident occurred amidst sweltering temperatures, reaching 95 degrees Fahrenheit even late into the night.



