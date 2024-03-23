Drew Barrymore: ‘Ariana Grande is kind and amazing to my girls’

Drew Barrymore admits she's happy to meet Ariana Grande during her talk show

Drew Barrymore has recently gushed over Ariana Grande for being kind and nice to her and her daughters.



The Never Been Kissed actress opened up that she and her two daughters got the opportunity to meet Ariana earlier this month.

“We went… to Saturday Night Live to watch her perform and we ended up getting to hang out with her and talk with her,” said Drew on Thursday's episode of her daytime show.

The Charlie’s Angels star recalled she, her daughters and Ariana “all sat around chit-chatting and talking” at one point and called it “the biggest gift”.

Speaking of Ariana, Drew mentioned, “She is so kind, so nice, so present [and] was so amazing to my girls.”

“My daughters and I are on such a high. She went from being like our idol to our model and now I know I need to listen to her nonna,” remarked the Blended actress.

In another interview, Drew also discussed about her daughters’ passion and dream as they grow up.

She told PEOPLE, “I love it when my girls get into sports. To me, girls in sports are so awesome. It's the coolest thing I've ever witnessed.”

“Whether my one daughter is doing figure skating or my other daughter is doing soccer, I will be there at every event. I will not miss one, because it's so important for me to support them in that area,” pointed out the actress.

Drew added, “I also like it when they're creative and artistic — when they put on a dance, or they do a play at home, or they dress up. They're the fun things that are ageless and timeless.”